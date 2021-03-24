Asebot Monastery experienced another fire accident

Asebot Monastery had been targets of recurring attacks and “fire accidents”

Fire at Asebot Monastery (photo : social Media )

A fire accident was reported earlier this week at Asebot Monastery. It is one of the oldest Ethiopian Orthodox Church Monasteries which was established in the 12 the century. It is the only monastery in the Eastern part of Ethiopia.

It is located in Eastern Hararghe Archdiocese, in what is now Oromia regional state.

The accident which is now taking the form of wildfire started about three days ago and continues to rage. The causes of the fire are not yet established.

So far, no reported human casualties. However, the flora and fauna surrounding the monastery are severely damaged, according to news coverage by Adebabay Media.

It is not under control at this writing, and it was said to be approaching cells of the hermits to the point that they had to move to the church in the monastery.

A report by Andafta Media on Wednesday said Ethiopian Orthodox Church patriarchate wrote a letter to authorities in the Oromia region of Ethiopia regarding the incident. Over 40 hectares of the forest is said to have been damaged by the accident.

The monastery has experienced repeated fire and at times brazen attacks. In 2018, the monastery was attacked by radical ethnic nationalist groups.

