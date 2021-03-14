Addisu Abebe – his life as a deacon, teacher and journalist

borkena

Addisu Abebe worked for Ethiopian radio in the 1980’s before he immigrated to the United States where he worked as a journalist for the Voice of America Amharic service.

Before his time at Ethiopia radio, he was a teacher. Also, he served as a deacon a boy for about nine years.

In an interview with Dereje Haile, Addisu Abebe reveals his life as a journalist.

