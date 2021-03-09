Tigray region of Ethiopia continues to get assistance from other regions

Three regional states chipped in over 282 million birr for the Tigray provisional administration in north Ethiopia

Mekele City, seath of Tigray regional state of Ethiopia

borkena

The Tigray region provisional administration continues to get assistance from other regions of Ethiopia.

According to a report by Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), the administration received a total of 282 million birr support from three regional states.

Benishangul Gumuz regional state, Gambella regional state and Oromo regional state raised the above mentioned fund and handed it over the administration in Tigray – where an extensive humanitarian assistance work is underway both from International organizations and governmental organizations.

Heads of the three administrations from the three regional states were in Mekelle to personally hand over the donation to the head of the provisional administration, Dr. Mulu Nega.

Apart from the financial donations, Gambella and Benishangul Gumuz regions have donated three ambulances, as indicated in the FBC report.

According to the latest report from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, which he indicated in a statement to the African Union Security Council, a total of 4.1 million people have received humanitarian assistance in the region. And it is claimed that about 70 of the assistance was provided by the Ethiopian government and domestic sources.

Electric power, and telephone communication service are restored. It is also indicated that banking services are fully operational in the region.

Seemingly another sign of relative calm is that the government reported on Monday this week that Grade 12 students in the region were able to write high school-leaving certificate examinations.

There had been reports of security problems in the region from that government called remnants of TPLF forces, but it is unspecified if the security situation has improved.

What is confirmed from the government side is that international aid organizations are given unfettered humanitarian access.

__

