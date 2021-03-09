The ruling party is employing government resources for its election campaign, says Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party

There has been much talk about making the next general election which is scheduled for May of this year free, fair and credible.

As it turns out some opposition parties do seem to see the pledge rather to be a lip service. Some opposition parties ethnic Oromo Nationalists, although for some other ideological or strategic reasons, have already disclosed that they will not take part in the election.

Others, like Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party (EZEMA) , have registered candidates and have embarked on election campaigns. But they see irregularities in the pre-election activities.

EZEMA is accusing Abiy Ahmed ruling Prosperity Party over mobilizing government resources for the party’s election campaign in different parts of the country.

The pan-Ethiopian opposition party, which is one of the biggest opposition parties in the country, criticize that the ruling party’s campaign is making no distinction between party and the government, according to a report by Voice of America Amharic Service.

Vehicles belonging to the government are being used, Auditoriums being used without any restriction while the same is not true for opposition parties, and Security apparatus are being mobilized for party election campaigns purposes, Deputy Chairman of EZEMA party Chanie Kebede told VOA Amharic. His party had a meeting with supporters in Dessie, north central Ethiopia.

On the other hand, there are reported harassment and intimidation of opposition parties.

The party also reported another kind of challenge. The deeply rooted ethnic-politics in the country is negatively impacting the campaigns of pan-Ethiopian political parties with no ethnic agenda, it was said. The ethnic political structure and thinking pattern made running campaigns difficult.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) remarked that it is working to address implementation problems related to the election.

