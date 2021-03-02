Adwa Victory 125th anniversary celebrated across Ethiopia

Adwa Victory 125th anniversary celebration at Menelik Square in the capital Addis Ababa attracted hundreds of thousands of residents of the city

A Patriot shining with the Ethiopian flag. March band standing behind him. Photo credit : ENA

Ethiopia on Tuesday celebrated the 125th anniversary of Adwa Victory. It commemorates Ethiopia’s decisive military victory over the invading Italian colonial army in 1896 at Adwa, in northern Ethiopia.

In Addis Ababa, it was celebrated at Menelik II square in the centre of the city where the majestic and magnificent statue of the emperor is erected.

As always, Members of Ethiopian Patriots Associations were the attractions that link the spirit of patriotism to the incoming generation. They are the ones who make the celebration more colourful and more meaningful.

President Sahlework Zewde, Addis Ababa City Mayor Adanech Abiebie and the Minister for culture and Tourism, Hirut Kassahun are among the government officials that attended the ceremony at Meskel Square.

Hundreds of thousands of youth and residents of the city attended it. Addis Ababa police announced that the victory day was celebrated peacefully with no security incident.

Next generation Ethiopian Patriots ( photo : ENA)

Under TPLF rule, the victory celebration was intentionally muted as TPLF guerrilla parties day was given more primacy with sorts of funding from the public coffer.

Not just that. The new generation in the past three decades was condemned to be oblivious about the history of Adwa as the curriculum was intended rather to glorify ethnic identity over Ethiopian identity to the point that many members of the generation do not even know what happened in Adwa.

A report by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation sometime last week, featured high school students from Wuchale City, where the treaty between Emperor Menelik and Colonial Italy took place, do not know about the history of the treaty or the battle of Adwa.

Based on news reports from state media, it seems that this year there has been a fairly good conversation among academicians and policymakers about the dangers of not including important history like Adwa in the curriculum for high school students.

A celebration near Meskel Square (Photo : ENA)

