Dawud Ibsa, Oromo Liberation Front Chairman (photo : file/ENA)

borkena

Days after reports that Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) has decided not to take part in Ethiopia’s sixth general election which is scheduled to take place in May this year, leader of the party Dawud Ibsa said on Saturday that the news is incorrect.

According to BBC Amharic service, Mr. Dawud Ibsa, who had a dispute with most of the leadership within his party, said that OLF has been experiencing various challenging conditions, but the party has not yet decided not to take part in the election.

“The deadline for registering candidates is approaching, but the government is putting pressure on us,” however, Mr. Dawud continued, “We have not reached a decision not to take part in the election.” He did not spell out the nature of pressure from the government.

Spokesperson of the Organization, Kejela Merdassa, and he is one of the leadership with a difference with chairman Dawud Ibsa which is somewhat taking a political form, said this week clearly that his party will take part. He did not say that OLF has not decided as a party.

OLF, like TPLF, has been criticizing Abiy Ahmed’s government for postponing the election on grounds of the coronavirus situation in the country.

