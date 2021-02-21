Ethnic Tigray activist assassinated in small town outside Mekelle city

Assassinated Fenkil Tigray leader and activist, Yemane Niguse (Photo : EBC)

Yemane Niguse is one of the founders of “Fenkil Tigray Movement,” – a movement whose motto was to challenge the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in the region.

He is reportedly killed in Hewane, a locality outside Mekelle city. He was killed on Saturday along with two of his escorts. It was in his birthplace that he was killed.

The Ethiopian government confirmed that the activist is killed, and linked the assassination to what it called remnants of ethnic Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

At this writing, no other media outlets including ethnic Tigray Media outlets like Tigrai Media House covered the story and no further detail is known about the circumstances under which TPLF forces carried out the attack that claimed three lives including Yemane.

There was a claim in the past that Abiy Ahmed led Ethiopian government supported Fenkil Tigray Movement. But later the leader of the movement, Yemane, fell out with the government after the completion of law enforcement operations in the region.

