It is unclear if Ethiopia is responding military. This week Sudanese government accused Ethiopia of “aggression”

borkena



A day after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan accused Ethiopia of “violating Sudan’s territorial integrity,” the foreign Affairs Ministry of Ethiopia (MFAE) published a diplomatic note to explain the situation on the ground.

Ethiopia called Sudanese military incursion into the Ethiopian territory by exploiting the internal situation of Ethiopia, the law enforcement campaign in Tigray region, as “deplorable” and something that “threatens the good neighborliness”

“The Sudanese military incursion was carried following the redeployment of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces in the first week of November 2020 for law enforcement measures in the Tigray region. The Sudanese Army killed Ethiopians residing in the area, looted and destroyed their hard-earned assets, and generated fear and mayhem in the border area,” it was stated.

The note from MFAE said that the Sudanese action violated international principles against the threat and use of force, and also undermined agreed-upon joint-boundary mechanisms.

Disregarding the property damages and human casualties, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led government, as it appears to be the case, argued that it did not invade Ethiopian territory but recovered territories that were under the occupation of Ethiopia for more than 25 years.

For Sudanese Military leaders, the land they invaded after November 4, 2020, is “Sudan’s internationally recognized border.”

Ethiopia endeavored to resolve the situation through a peaceful means, but Sudan was lured into planning further military moves to ‘recover territories that are still under Ethiopia.”

But Now Ethiopia seems to realize the importance of taking some action even to pursue the peaceful path. The diplomatic note has something in that regard : “…the aggression of the Sudanese Army needs to be reversed with the view to creating a conducive environment for the bilateral mechanisms to function.”

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena