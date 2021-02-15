Ethiopian opposition member killed in Bishoftu (Debre Zeit)

The late Girma Moges (photo : from EZEMA FB page)

borkena

February 15, 2021

Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party (EZEMA) on Monday disclosed that one of its members was killed in Bishoftu (Debrezeit), which is about 44 kilometers east of the capital Addis Ababa.

Girma Moges, whom the statement from the party described as chairperson of electoral district 1 in Adea, Bishoftu, was shot and killed on Sunday in the evening.

Condemning the killing vehemently, the statement from the party said, “We members and leaders at EZEMA grieved when we heard the news.”

It is unclear as to who is behind the killing. Also, it is yet to be established if he is killed in connection with his political activity.

The Federal Police Commission and Oromia Police Commission didn’t release a statement on the incident at this writing.

EZEMA party said it is gathering additional information on the incident and that it will release a press statement as soon as that part of the task is completed.

EZEMA is one of the biggest opposition parties in the country that is not ethnic-based organization. Dr. Berhanu Nega, former economics professor at Bucknell University in the State, is the leader of the party.







