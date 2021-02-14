Mustafa Mohammed’s intervention to end imposed misery on Gete’s family

borkena

February 14, 2021

Gete Mekuria, a father of three, owned a truck and it was operating in eastern Ethiopia. But he found himself in a legal battle in connection with it and was reduced to a miserable life in Addis Ababa as he was unable to pay what he was required too. From what he said, the process and the outcome was entirely unfair. Luckily, he got connected with Mustefa Mohammed, president of the region. And the result was astonishing. Watch what he had to say about Mustafa Mohammed.







