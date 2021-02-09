Tigrean activists oppose GARE mobilization to support people in Tigray

As GARE director calls on Ethiopians in the country and abroad to help those displaced from Tigray and Benishangul, Tigrean activists oppose the move.

February 9, 2021

Global Alliance for the Rights of Ethiopians (GARE ) launched a fundraising campaign to support Ethiopians impacted by the law enforcement operation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and those displaced from Benishangul Gumuz region of Ethiopia, where several hundreds were slaughtered in a span of five months.

Tamagne Beyene, director of the GARE ,a 501 c organization based in the United States established to defend the rights of Ethiopians around the globe, on Tuesday announced the campaign from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

“Who takes ownership for the crying mother in Tigray? Do we have to be Tigrean? For the suffering father in Metekel, do we have to be Amhara?” he said during his speech during the presser.

And he called on Ethiopians in the country and abroad to respond to the call.

Some Tigrean activists do not seem to like the campaign. Samuel M. Gebru calls himself, and he has a personal website, as an “Ethiopian American social entrepreneur, community organizer, and consultant.”

On Tuesday, he tweeted opposing GARE efforts to mobilize resources to assist those displaced in Tigray.

He said, “No. #Tigray & Tegaru don’t need this. We need a ceasefire, withdrawal of troops, & unfettered humanitarian access. UN, intl NGOs, & Tigray diaspora are more than ready to help. Don’t donate to this @gofundmepage. We don’t know where the funds are going. #TigrayGenocide #Ethiopia”

GARE opened a GoFundMe account on Tuesday and has already raised over 43,000 US dollars. The first milestone that it is expecting to raise is $100,000, but it is expected that it will push the bar up.







