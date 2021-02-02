Israeli Ambassador affirms cooperation in intelligence area

Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia, Raphael Morav, holding talks with Temesgen Tiruneh, NISS Director. (photo : ENA)

February 2, 2021

Director of National Information and Intelligence Services (NISS), Temesgen Tiruneh, and Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia, Raphael Morav, reportedly had, on Tuesday, a meeting in Addis Ababa.

A report Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), one of the state media in Ethiopia, said thy discussed ways to further foster

Temesgen Tiruneh raised to the departing Israeli Ambassador about NISS interest in further strengthening partnership in the areas of fighting terrorism, intelligence sharing, capacity building, and technology areas.

Ambassador Morav is cited as saying that Israel’s cooperation with Ethiopia in the intelligence and security area was a success during his tenure, and that he will convey his message to the next Ambassador about the importance of the cooperation in that realm.







