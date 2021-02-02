Ethiopian PM tells Ethiopians around the world : “beat falsehood with truth”

As major media outlets and TPLF supporters continue infowar against Ethiopia by way of distorting Ethiopia’s law enforcement operation and humanitarian assistance effort in Tigray region, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed calls upon Ethiopians and Friends of Ethiopians around the World to “beat falsehood with truth.”

Ethiopian government completed what it called the law enforcement operation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in a matter of three weeks.

Although they raised over 250,000 forces in the form of special forces, local militia and deserted members of Ethiopian Defense Force, TPLF leaders and forces suffered crushing losses to the Ethiopian Defense Forces. Key TPLF leaders including the founder of the organization, Sebhat Nega, are in police custody in the capital Addis Ababa.

The infowar in cyberspace,however, has been a different story. Die hard supporters of TPLF in the west, including academicians, paid lobbyists and even politicians, and Ethiopians who were beneficiaries of TPLF business and political empire wagged a relentless media campaign to create an image on the international stage that depicts Ethiopia responsible for the war.

Sometimes the war is projected as a war against the people of Tigray and that there has been massacre of ethnic Tigreans. There was also a report that Ethioian government deliberately starved ethnic Tigreans.

Some Ethiopian columnists have been calling for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration to step up efforts to resist the infowar. And the Prime Minister is responding to it.

In a message he released on Tuesday, he called up on all Ethiopians across the world to respond to the information war on Ethiopia from TPLF supporters.

“Those who could not swallow the death of Junta [a reference to TPLF leaders] are teaming up with the enemies of Ethiopia and made it their business to disseminate distorted and false information about Ethiopia. They do not want the existence of Ethiopia unless they want to do anything as they pleased,” he said in his message.

Mr. Abiy Ahmed briefly highlighted that Ethiopia was forced to enter into war after it “was stabbed in the back” by those who ruled Ethiopia for more than twenty-five years, but it was reversed with a united action from Ethiopia.

Regarding the supporter’s info war he said ,”they continue to lie and connive to compensate for the loss in the war front.”

And he called up on all Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia around the world to share accurate information about the current affairs in Ethiopia, and thwart the campaign to tarnish the image and dignity of Ethiopia by beating “falsehood with truth.”







