Project manager says the second phase of Awash-Kombolcha-Hara railway line is 82 percent completed.

Awash-Kombolcha-Hara railway line project (image : ENA)

borkena

January 27, 2021

Project manager of Awash-Kombolcha-Hara Railway line, Abdulkerim Mohammed, said on Wednesday that construction has resumed.

It was suspended in connection with compensation payout to those who are affected by the construction – according to a report by state media.

The entire length of the line to be constructed in about 512 kilometers which will happen in two phases. The first phase stretches from Awash to Kombolcha (in north central Ethiopia) which will cover a total of 390 kilometers.

The second phase is between Kombolcha and Hara, further north, which covers 122 kilometers.

The plan was to complete the entire project by 2020 ; did not happen.

Lack of electric power supply and issues related to compensation payout to farming communities affected by the construction.

According to ENA, the last phase of the project (from Kombolcha to Hara) is 82 percent completed. Contractors aim to complete the remaining work within a year.

The first phase is completed, but electric power supply has been an issue.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena