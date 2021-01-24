Tormenting Ethiopia: Massive Hypocrisy Runs Amok

Highlighting the experiences of Arab countries that had internal conflict, The Queen of Sheba makes the point that the human tragedies in Ethiopia could have easily surpassed those experiences had TPLF forces, he calls them cabal forces, succeeded in dismantling the Ethiopian Defence Force.

The Queen of Sheba

January 24, 2021

Ethiopia has been under a coordinated and relentless global attack since it has decisively crashed the murderous putsch perpetrated by the TPLF cabal in early November 2020.

The cabal triggered the attack with executing officers and soldiers—in their sleep—while isolating them on the basis of ethnicity targeting particularly the Amharas and Oromos—the two largest groups in the country.

As the cabal got annihilated on the battle front later, they treacherously destroyed, looted and trashed everything in their tracks including roads and bridges, telephone and power lines, medical facilities, school and learning resources, airfields, administration buildings and offices, trucks and vehicles, and depots—oh, yes, banks.

The latest discovery of over 50 highly explosive air-to-surface missiles and rockets stashed close to a gas depot—in close proximity to a major residential area—is yet another vivid testimony of the nature of this beast and its concern to the people of Tigray. To put it simply, the cabal which had pontificated as the only savior of the people of Tigray ad nauseum, turned out to be its monstrous nightmare.

This article intends to provide a comparative perspective of such internal conflicts in a number of countries and how they played out globally to contrast the incessant demand on the Ethiopian government.

Libya: Gaddafi’s Kingdom

Following the Arab uprising that saw the removal of Colonel Muammar el Gaddafi, Libya has been viciously caught between multiple warring factions since February 2011. According to sources, Libya has been torn among numerous rivals, armed militias affiliated with distinct regions, cities and tribes, while the central government has been weak and unable effectively to exert its authority over the country.

Over 10 years since the outbreak of the conflict, the broken country tragically continues as a battleground of regional and international antagonists. The human and material cost has been incalculable.

Yemen: Saleh’s Fiefdom

The Yemeni revolution followed other Arab Spring mass protests in early 2011 which has seen the removal of President Ali Abdullah Saleh who fled to Saudi Arabia. As one of the world’s failed states, Yemen has also seen a multitude of players in the field.

The human tragedy in the country, as exhibited in numerous news and documentaries, has been biblical.

Somalia: Barre’s Lord-dom

Probably only a handful of countries rival Somalia as a failed state. Since Barre’s humiliating and devastating defeat on the Ethio-Somalia war, which he triggered in 1991, the country has seen total collapse. The country is split into internationally recognized and unrecognized states with multiple players in their midst, as elsewhere.

The scars of war could not be exhibited better anywhere else.

Ethiopia: Abiy’s-Dom

The human tragedies in Ethiopia could have easily surpassed these countries noted above, had the cabal forces succeeded in dismantling the Ethiopian Defence Force. They have nearly succeeded had it not been for the bravery of the Force and the full backing of the great majority of citizens who know, too well, the immeasurable cost of such miscalculated adventures.

The National Defence Force executed the operation in a highly coordinated and meticulously executed manner with particular care for civilian lives and property. According to Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and his top military lieutenants the battle was executed from a situation room in Addis Ababa with such caliber and professionalism that it caught the cabal in total surprise—and shock. Abiy even dared members of parliament to pay a visit to the “operation room” to review the log book where every relevant shot was carefully recorded.

The cabal forces were annihilated by the army in a thunderous speed, apparently driven by a huge desire to mete out revenge for their massacred comrades. Abiy had to delay the taking over of Mekelle—the regional capital of Tigray—for several days to cool of nerves and also give the cabal forces to surrender themselves. Well, the key cabal leaders used this period to flee into mountains and caves, while a large contingency of their forces took the opportunity to do so.

The conflict, which the cabal had secretly planned for nearly three years, came to an abrupt end in under three weeks. This came as a total shock and surprise to both friends and foes alike.

Re-building the Region

At the end of the major operation, Abiy firmly warned undue sense of joy over victory as he spoke to his army generals in Mekelle. At that momentous speech he also underscored the need to start rebuilding the region immediately.

Indeed, that rebuilding has started in earnest already. Massive humanitarian effort is well underway. Flights have resumed. Communication infrastructure, schools, hospitals, banks, offices are being restored to most of the region. Demoblization of surrendered forces is proceeding. All these—massive operations and mammoth rebuilding have taken place—in a remarkable less than three months—yes, less than three months!

The Voices from the World

The Ethiopian government has been receiving incessant and, also what it appears to be, coordinated attacks from all corners including the mainstream and social media, international organizations, and NGOs.

The UNHCR’s earlier accusations of the government at the height of the conflict, which it later apologized for, is one case in point. The BBC, Aljazeera, and New York Times carried unfavorable and dubious reports which presented the victim as a villain—sometimes in an embarrassing manner. One could throw the latest groundless piece of the Economist to that fold.

Here is the question to all the detractors and critiques of the Ethiopian government—who have no axe to grind.

Where in the world have you seen such a lightning victory against a well-armed, well-networked, and well-resourced force with the least casualties and damage?

Where have you seen, at least in Africa, where captured combatants treated, cared, fed, and dressed in the manner they have been?

Where in the world does the leader of a nation talks about rebuilding while the conflict is still hot on the plate?

How on earth would one expect a major conflict without casualties—human and property—and human displacement?

How on earth would one expect—and demand—an instantaneous return to peace and security while a major operation is wrapping up and the demobilization of nearly a quarter of a million people just started?

How is it that the massacres and atrocities committed by a villainous cabal is ignored, and yet any such allegations and innuendos are falsely attributed to the government?

How is it that the world continues to consume wrong information and twisted news cooked by cabal shenanigans and hired guns who have proved to be wrong, time and again?

And more.

In Conclusion

The Ethiopian government and its people now feel that they are under the gun—unjustly. In a rather unique way this may help bring the country and its people together—as external threat has been an antidote to Ethiopia’s internal discord.

Be this as it may, it is important for global players to pay attention to the incessant litany of unfair and unjust demands and attacks on the country, as this may have an adverse—and enduring—impact.

Everything has its own limits.

The Queen of Sheba may be reached at QueenOfSheba2020@outlook.com | Twitter: @TheQueenofSheb5







