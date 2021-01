borknea

January 20, 2021

Ethiopian Chief of Defense General Berhanu Jula had an interview with state media. And his message is that Sudan needs to resolve the border issue peacefully.

Watch

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







