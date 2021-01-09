Video of Sebhat Nega arriving in Addis Ababa after he was captured

borkena

January 9, 2020

A day after he was captured along with nine other TPLF officials, former TPLF boss and the father ethnic Tigray-supremacy ideology Sebhat Nega arrived in Addis Ababa on Saturday.

According to a report by state media, he will be staying the Federal prison facility until they arrive appear in court.







