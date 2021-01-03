W.H.O.’s Chief, Tedros Adhanom, Facilitated Butchering Prisoners’ Private Parts

By LJDemissie

“An American economist [David Steinman] nominated for the Nobel peace prize [in 2019] has called for the head of the World Health Organisation [Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (PhD)] to be prosecuted for genocide over his alleged involvement in directing Ethiopia’s security forces [from 2013 to 2015].”

First off, for appealing to the world to bring Tedros to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, I would like to express my deepest appreciation and gratitude to Steinman. I sincerely thank him for his time and energy.

Regrettably, the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor appears that it doesn’t have a mandate to carry out investigations and prosecution against an Ethiopian such as Tedros because Ethiopia didn’t ratify the Rome Statute of the ICC.

As a result of Ethiopia not being party to the Rome Statue of the ICC, I’m writing this article to plead with the Ethiopian government to support Steinman’s call to make Tedros face charges of genocide and crimes against humanity at the ICC.

I’m also penning this piece to appeal to the Ethiopian government to consider ratifying “the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court”, which the majority of African States approved.

To illustrate, according to the ICC, “123 countries are States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Out of them 33 are African States…” Put differently, there are 195 Sovereign States in the world, according to the UN. Out of the 195 countries, 54 are African States. Of which, only 21 African countries, including Ethiopia have not yet ratified the Rome Statute.

Tedros is the personification of the TPLF’s demons

To charge Tedros for genocide and crimes against humanity, the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor will most certainly find a sea of witnesses and a mountain of evidence against him.

So, I personally say yes, Tedros should be brought to justice at the ICC for enabling the TPLF’s security forces and accomplices to carry out genocide and crimes against humanity. Because when he was Ethiopia’s health minister from 2005 to 2012, a significant number of Amhara women accused him of perpetrating genocide against them by “imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group [the Amhara Women]”. Furthermore, when he was “one of three officials in control of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s (Woyane’s) security services from 2013 to 2015”, mass imprisonment, torture, disappearance and killings were common across Ethiopia. For example, a DW Documentary said “in 2015 and 2016 security forces [which were led by Tedors] killed more than a thousand people and imprisoned tens of thousands more…”

To conclude, you don’t need me to tell you: Tedros himself didn’t perpetrate the alleged genocide and crimes against humanity. But he held the office that bore the greatest responsibility and created conditions that sustained criminality against Ethiopians, particularly against the Amhara and the Oromo people, including butchering detainees’ private parts.

“The certainty of being caught is a vastly more powerful deterrent [of crime] than the punishment.” Definitely, Steinman’s plea to bring Tedros before the ICC isn’t in vain, as a result of Ethiopia’s unwillingness to ratify the Rome Statute of the ICC. His appeal is creating more awareness across the globe among government officials who use their hired thugs to silence opposition. Likewise, Steinman’s effort to get Tedros charged, for heinous crimes he enabled, is not hopeless. It is giving hope to Tedros’ countless victims and those who have been demanding justice for more than a decade, including this writer.

I dedicated this article to the genocide and crimes against humanity victims of the World Health Organization’s chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (PhD), and by extension, the deposed TPLF’s rulers.

