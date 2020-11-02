Seyoum Mesfin hints TPLF’s next action plan

borkena

November 2, 2020

Former foreign affairs minister, Seyoum Mesfin, had an interview with Dimtsi Woyane which is Tigray based pro-TPLF media outlet.

He accused Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean president Isaias Afeworki for what is happening in the Ethiopia.

Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean president are working on a plan to remove Woyane and other powers in the region will not sit and watch the situation; the will get involved, he said hinting that TPLF has already arranged alliance or it is searching for one. What the interviews below.

