China suspends Ethiopian Airlines flight to Shanghai due to COVID 19

. Ethiopian Airlines was the only carrier in Africa that was flying to China when dozens of carriers suspended flights to the country that is dubbed as the “origin of Coronavirus disease” – China

. The Chinese authorities made the decision after passengers from Ethiopian Airlines tested positive. But those passengers were allowed to the flight after they presented a COVID 19 negative test result from a Chinese Hospital in Addis Ababa.

October 20, 2020

China temporarily suspended Ethiopian Airlines flight to Shanghai due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Airlines announced that it has received a notice from Chinese authorities regarding the suspension of the flight, as reported by state media – Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

Furthermore, the airlines said that the decision was made after an unspecified number of Shanghai bound Chinese passengers tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Ethiopian Airlines requires passengers to present COVID 19 test results that show negative. The airlines said that those passengers who test positive at Shanghai airport had presented a negative test result from “Silk Road General Hospital.” It is a Chinese owned Hospital in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa which was constructed in 2017 in what seems to be a pursuit of the Chinese “Belt and Road Initiative”

Following the development, Ethiopian airlines decided that it will not accept test results from the above-mentioned hospital hereafter.

It is also said that Ethiopian Airlines is communicating with Chinese authorities. Some sources say the airlines will not be flying to Shanghai at least for five weeks.

The Management of Ethiopian Airlines announced that it will continue to serve passengers by implementing safety measures recommended by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization(WHO).

At the height of the Coronavirus pandemic in China, Ethiopian Airlines did not suspend flight to China despite widespread criticism from activists.

The Ministry of Health of Ethiopia reported that the number of active coronavirus cases in Ethiopia as of October 20 is 45,479. Close to 1.5 million people across Ethiopia are tested, as reported by the Ministry.







