Tigray Opposition leader appointed as Director of GERD public support

Dr. Aregawi Berhe (Photo : ENA)

borkena

October 15, 2020

The office of the Prime Minister announced on Thursday that Dr. Aregawi Berhe is appointed as Director-General of the Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of GERD.

Aregawi Berhe was one of the founders of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and is currently the Leader of Tigray Democratic Party, one of the ethnic Tigray opposition parties, that has been calling for the Federal government sanction against what he called “illegal election in the Tigray region” which took place in late August this year.

Mrs. Roman Gebreselassie, a member of TPLF, had been serving as the Director of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of GERD. TPLF passed a decision last week calling for its members serving in the Federal government position to quit and report to the TPLF party in the Tigray region. However, it is undisclosed if Mrs. Roman quit her position in response to the TPLF call or on other grounds.

Also, it is unclear if Dr. Aregawi Berhe has accepted the offer.







