‘Silence gives consent.’ : The tragedy of Ethiopia and Ethiopians

“It’s not unpatriotic to denounce an injustice committed on our behalf, perhaps it’s the most patriotic thing we can do.”

― E.A. Bucchianeri, Brushstrokes of a Gadfly

“All too often, when we see injustices, both great and small, we think, That’s terrible, but we do nothing. We say nothing. We let other people fight their own battles. We remain silent because silence is easier. Qui tacet consentire videtur is Latin for ‘Silence gives consent.’ When we say nothing, when we do nothing, we are consenting to these trespasses against us.”

― Roxane Gay, Bad Feminist

By Girma Berhanu

October 14, 2020

(1) Point of departure

Ethiopians are currently affected by untold misery and agonizing national muffled sorrow. The country’s fate is in the hands of ethno nationalists, ethno fascist mobs and murderous groups of people within and outside of the current leadership. Atrocity crimes, murder, slaughter, and inhuman treatment and arrest of zealous Ethiopians are a common scene. At the time of writing this paper, the killings go on in particular in the Benshangul and Oromia regions[1]. Just like Oromo region, Benishangul Gumuz is the part of Ethiopia where ethnic Amhara experienced recurring attacks and killings. The very recent one is on October 11 2020[2] where tens of people were massacred, “residents in the region confirmed that attack when they spoke to Amhara Mass Media Agency (AMMA). The state media source in the Amhara region said an unspecified number of people had been killed by the attack”[3]. BBC reported on 05 July 2020, quoting Government sources that 166 people have been massacred in Shashamane, West Arsi and Lake Zway area, 1,000 residential houses and 240 business organizations, including factories and schools were burned down to ashes. Among the destroyed businesses, there is four-star hotel that belonged to world renown, Athlete Haile Gebreselsassie, the World and Olympic long-distance champion.

