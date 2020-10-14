Ethiopian Security forces arrested Temesgen Desalegne

Government did not disclose why Temesgen is arrested. Stories in social media say he was arrested over content he published regarding Addis Ababa Mayor, Adanech Abiebie.

Temesgen Desalegne ( Photo : SM)

Borkena

October 14, 2020

Founder and owner of Feteh Magazine Temesgen Desalegne is reportedly arrested in the capital Addis Ababa. Citizen reports on social media indicate that he was arrested on Wednesday around 2 p.m. local time.

He was not in the office when security forces showed up to arrest him. After Security forces spoke to him on the phone, he shortly arrived in the office and the police, whose number was unspecified, took him.

His parents have confirmed that Temesgen was arrested on Wednesday in the afternoon.

He had been for several years under the TPLF dominated government. He was released as part of government decision to “broaden the political space” and release political prisoners following a pervasive protest between 2016 and 2018 which led to a new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed from within the defunct ruling coalition -Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front — (EPRDF).

At this writing, police did not disclose as to why Temesgen was arrested.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government is losing ground among a considerable section of his support base, Ethiopians with a distaste for ethnic politics, for reverting to what seems to be a heavy-handed policy.

Eskinder Nega and Lidetu Ayalew, both politicians, are arrested with the violence following the death of Hachalu Hundessa in early July 2020.







