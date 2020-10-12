A new attack in Benishangul Gumuz region killed at least 12 people

The Ethiopian government proved again that it has failed to protect civilians in Benishangl Gumz region. Deputy prime minister proposed arming residents to defend themselves.

Gashu Dugaz, the region’s Peace building and security office head (Photo : FBC)

borkena

October 12, 2020

Armed gunmen launched a fresh attack on the night of October 11 in the Benishangul Gumuz region of Ethiopia. It happened in the Mandura district of the region.

Residents in the region confirmed that attack when they spoke to Amhara Mass Media Agency (AMMA). The state media source in the Amhara region said an unspecified number of people had been killed by the attack.

Other sources said that dozens of civilians had been killed. State media Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) cited Gashu Dugaz, the region’s Peace building and security office head, to report that 12 people are killed and one other person is severely wounded in the attack which happened around 2:00 a.m. in the morning.

According to residents in the district, the incident in the region was triggered by the death of an individual.

The regional government has reportedly announced that it has arrested the gunman who is responsible for the death of people.

At this writing, members from defense forces are said to be deployed to the area where there was a crisis to restore normalcy.

State-media reported that Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen called the incident “outraging,” and was in touch with members of the Command Force officials from the region.

According to the report, Demeke is proposing that people in the region need to be armed in a way to defend themselves from the recurring attacks.

Over hundreds of people had been killed in Benishangul region since the even of the Ethiopian new year (September 10, 2020) in three separate incidents.

The Federal government and Benishangul Gumuz regional government believed that 45 officials from the region were directly and indirectly involved in the massacre of ethnic Amhara civilians. At least ten of them are said to appear before the court to face charges for facilitation and involvement in the attacks.







