Letesenbet Giday smashed World Record in women 5000 meters

Rising Ethiopian Athlete Letesenbet Giday sliced off over four seconds from the world record in Women’s 5,000 meters race in Valencia.

Letesenbet Giday (Screenshot from Raced Coaching video)

borkena

October 8, 2020

It has been a week of excellence for Ethiopia as far as athletics is concerned. Four days after a shining victory at the London Marathon, Ethiopia attained another watershed athletics achievement at the open door event in Valentia, Spain on Wednesday when Letesenbet Giday smashed the world record in the women’s 5000 meters category.

In a truly spectacular running talent, she cruised the 12 and a half laps to smash the 12 years old world record (14:11.15) in the distance which was held by her compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba in 2008.

The new queen in the distance slashed off over four seconds from the record and set it at 14:06:62. She said “I have been dreaming about this (setting a world record) for six years,” as reported by World Athletics.

London Marathon : Shura Kitata

At the London Marathon, Ethiopian Athlete Sura Kitata claimed the title which the Guardian described as “the biggest shock in London Marathon history.” The expectation was that Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge will claim the title again. As it turns out, he finished 8th.

Kitata claimed the title after a thrilling sprint finish challenge from Kenyan athlete Vincent Kipchumba. He won the race in 2:05:41.

Cover Photo : screenshot from the Video







