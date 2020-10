borkena

October 3, 2020

Getish Mamo New Ethiopian Music : Zufanu new mesel is about the current challenges of Ethiopian unity which is manifesting itself in the form of radicalized ethnic politics.

Take a listen from the video below

Video : embedded from Minew Shewa YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena