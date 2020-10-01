Police in Oromo region says it has foiled planned unrest during Irreecha

Oromo region police commission said it has arrested over 500 individuals in connection with alleged plot to cause violence during Irreecha

Commissioner Ararsa Merdassa ( Photo : FBC )

October 1, 2020

The Police Commission in the Oromo region of Ethiopia said on Thursday it has arrested 503 individuals in the region in connection with the upcoming Irreecha, Oromo traditional religion, celebration.

It is claimed that those arrested had been planning to trigger unrest during the celebration of the religious festival which is said to be celebrated on Saturday in the capital Addis Ababa.

Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) cited the region’s Police Commissioner Commander Ararsa Merdasa to report that 14 AK 47 rifles, 26 hand grenades, and 103 handguns had been seized during the operation to foil the plan to cause violence during Irreecha.

The political affiliations of those who are said to have been arrested are unspecified. However, the Commissioner called on the public to work with the law enforcement bodies by informing law enforcement bodies about those individuals (or groups) who are “working to cause unrest during Irreccha celebration taking missions from Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)”

There had been recurring security incidents in the region that is said to be orchestrated by the Oromo Liberation Front. In July of this year, at least 240 people (mostly non-Oromo) were killed in an orchestrated attack which started as a protest the assassination of singer Hachalu Hundessa.

The government has restricted the number of people during the celebration due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Radical ethnic Oromo nationalist leaders consider the celebration of the Irreecha religious festival in Addis Ababa as something that demonstrates the “success of ethnic Oromo struggle.”







