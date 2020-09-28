Ruling party branch in Benishangul Gumuz region removed at least forty-four officials from their position in connection with the recent massacre of innocent civilians in the region. Is that enough?

borkena

September 28, 2020

Prosperity Party, Ethiopia’s ruling party, said on Monday that about forty-five regional, zone, and district level officials were apprehended over the security incidents that claimed the lives of innocent residents in the Metekel zone of Benishangul regional state.

Forty-four of the officials are removed from their positions, and ten of them are going to be investigated about their roles in the incident. They will be facing charges, according to information from the Prosperity Party.

Some are held accountable for not acting in their official capacity to avert the attack against innocent civilians in three districts in Metekel zone. Others are said to have collaborated with perpetrators of the attack.

The party disclosed that the region’s special force commander, Wogari Polino, and the region’s police commissioner, Nega Jara are removed from their position.

Abera Bayeta, the region’s head of peace-building office, is transferred to a different department but the party did not specify where he is transferred to.

Zone and district level officials are also removed from their position.

There had been recurring attacks against ethnic Amhara residents in the region in the past two years. Over 100 civilians had been killed in the past three weeks.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena