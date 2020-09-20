Sultan Hanfare Alimirah, Sutan of Afar People, passed away

The late Sultan Hanfare Alimirah (EBC)

borkena

September 20, 20

Afar people’s spiritual leader Sultan Hanfare Alimirah reportedly passed away at the age of 74.

He had been serving as the Sultan of Afar People since 2011, according to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC). Earlier, he had served as the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Kuwait, and as president of the Afar regional state.

He will be laid to rest on September 21 in Asaita town, Hadele Gera, as reported by EBC.

The borkena team would like to express heartfelt condolences to his family and for Ethiopians.







