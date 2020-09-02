Unlike fire incidents in the past which usually happen either in the evening or night time, Bole fire happened during broad daylight

The scene after the fire. (Photo : FBC)

borkena

September 2, 2020

Addis Ababa City Administration Fire Department disclosed on Wednesday that a fire in Bole district caused property damage that is estimated to be well over 12 million Ethiopian birr. No human casualty is reported.

According to the report by state media, EBC, it happened in broad daylight around 12:25 P.M. local time in the CMC area of Bole district near Alitad Michael.

Dozens of businesses are damaged. One bar and restaurant and 29 business stores are said to have been destroyed in the accident.

City authorities claim that the damage could have been much worse had it not been for the fire fighting unit. Gulilat Getaneh, the head of public relation team in the fire department of the city, is cited as saying that property worth about 48 million birr is saved.

EBC reported that 74 firefighters and 14 fire trucks were deployed in addition to support from the residents in the area.

The cause of the fire is not yet determined. However, an investigation is underway, according to the report.

The city’s new mayor Adanech Abiebie has visited the scene. It is reported that she pledged to support those who suffered loss of properties.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena