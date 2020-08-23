Tadelech Hailemichael interview with Dereje Haile

borkena

August 23, 2020

Tadelech Hailemichael was a member of Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (EPRP), and the wife of Birhanemeskel Reda, who was the leader the party.

She recently published a book entitled “Dagnaw Mane newu?” – Amharic for “who is the judge?”

In an interview with Dereje Haile (in Amharic) , she shared stories from the struggle of EPRP and about her late husband who died at the age of 36 as a leader of EPRP. Watch part I of the interview below.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena