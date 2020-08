borkena

August 16, 2020

In an interview with Dr. Tegenework Getu, former UN undersecretary general, Seleshi Bekele,Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, talks about equitable use of the Abbay river.

Video : Embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo: screenshot from the video







