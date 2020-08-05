Ethiopians among victims in the explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut

10 Ethiopians wounded during the explosion ; all of them said to be in a stable condition

Part of Beirut city after the explosion. ( Photo : screenshot from CNN video)

borkena

August 5, 2020

Ethiopians are among the victims from the explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Tuesday.

A report by BBC Amharic on Wednesday said that it confirmed from residents (Ethiopians) of the city that Ethiopians living in different parts of the city have been affected.

Ethiopian Consulate in Beirut said 10 Ethiopians have been injured. According to Temesgen Omar, Ethiopian Counsel General, seven of them sustained minor injuries while two have a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

He told BBC that he visited the two Ethiopians where they are hospitalized (unspecified) and he confirmed that they are in a stable condition.

Also, there is a report that one Ethiopian is killed in the blast but the Consul General said that either the government of Lebanon or the employers did not confirm the death.

BBC Amharic report also indicated that there are Ethiopians whose whereabouts are not yet known.

The death toll has reached 135 and more than 5000 are reportedly injured. Two weeks of state of emergency is declared in the city, according to a report by Aljazeera on Wednesday.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena