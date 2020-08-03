borkena

August 3, 2020

The much awaited Teddy Afro single DEMO BE ABAY is released on Monday August 3, 2020.

It is about Abay river, the longest river in the world known outside of Ethiopia as “Nile.”

Composed with a mix of Ethiopian patriotic song – “Che belew,” the song portrays the valor of Ethiopians when it comes to defending Ethiopia.

“When the patience of love turns to fury, it becomes a blazing fire,” says the translation from one line of the lyrics from the new song – DEMO BE ABAY.

“Who is going to be quite on the issue of Abay?” questions Teddy in his song.

Take a listen.

Video : embedded from official YouTube channel of Teddy Afro

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







