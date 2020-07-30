Graphics : OPM

borkena

July 30, 2020

Ethiopia’s ministry of agriculture said on Thursday that about 4.1 billion trees are planted so far as part of the Green Legacy, a flagship policy of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, campaign for this year.

In a report to the Prime Minister, the Minister for Agriculture, Omar Hussein, said 83 percent of the targeted number is already achieved.

The projected number of trees to be planted nationwide for this year is five billion.

The Minister said that Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s Region (SNNPR), and Benishangul Gumuz region have managed to plant more trees than the targeted number.

Abiy Ahmed has expressed his government’s intent to link tree planting with the job creation agenda. He also wants it to be a key part of the Ethiopian culture to ensure “agricultural and urban development,” as reported by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

He also urged the minister of Agriculture to continue tree planting in the remaining months of the Ethiopian year (it is 2012) to achieve the target number.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena