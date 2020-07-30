Abiy Ahmed’s meeting with opposition party leaders

borkena

July 30,2020

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had a consultative meeting with opposition leaders in the country.

Current affairs in the areas of security and peace, COVID 19 and the development projects are among issues discussed during the meeting.

Once again, he warned Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) to abandon a combination of peaceful and armed struggle.

Watch video below (Amharic)

Video : Embedded from Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC)

Cover photo : screenshot from video







