Benishangul Gumuz Security incident claimed at least 14 civilians

The killing in Benishangul Gumuz is an ethnic-based one – according to authorities in the Amhara region. Benishangul Region sees the attack as part of Egyptian plot to interrupt developments in relation to the Grand Renaissance Dam

July 29,2020

Ethiopia has not fully recovered from the shocks of the massacre in the Oromo region of Ethiopia earlier this month which claimed over 240 lives.

Yet, another two isolated incidents in the Western and Southern parts of Ethiopia claimed dozens of lives although the Federal government claims that it has control over the security situation in the country.

On Monday in the evening, armed groups unleashed attacks killing fourteen ethnic Amhara’s and wounding six others in the Guba district of Benishangul Gumuz Ethiopia, where the GERD Dam is located, as reported by Voice of America Amharic Service. The bodies of the victims are sent to their birthplaces in different parts of the Amhara region, as indicated in the report.

The source verified the number of casualties from local residents and government authorities. It is also confirmed that all the victims are ethnic Amharas.

Amhara Regional State Communication Affairs Office Director, Gizachew Muluneh, told VOA Amharic that the attack is an ethnic-based one targeting ethnic Amharas.

Members of the local communities said that the attackers are known to the victims, and are said to be “locals.”

There had been recurring attacks against ethnic Amharas in the region.

On the other hand, relevant Benishangul Gumuz region authorities tend to argue that the attack is not an ethnic-based one. Abdulaziz Mohamed is the Administrative and Security Affairs deputy head of the region. “It is an attack by Egyptian mercenaries following the successful completion of the first stage of the dam filling,” he said.

He said there was an exchange of fire between the attackers whom he called as bandits and security forces, and that five of the bandits were killed.

Also, he said that twenty suspects are arrested. Some of the suspects have been to Tigray and some of them have been to Sudan, he added. He sees their actions as part of the plot (by Egypt) to create a conflict that looks like ethnic-based violence.

Conflict in Konso Region

Last week, 15 people were killed in the Konso region in what was said to be a conflict over land between konso and Ale communities. More than 20,000 residents of Konso are reportedly displaced.







