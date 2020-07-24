Ethiopian Democratic Party disclosed that Lidetu Ayalew arrested

Lidetu Ayalew/ screenshot from Andafta video

borkena

July 24, 2020

Ethiopian Democratic Party announced on Friday that Oromia Police has arrested Lidetu Ayalew. According to a brief statement that the party released on its social media page, he is arrested over alleged involvement in the “unrest,” as the government calls it, following the assassination of prominent singer Hachalu Hundessa.

The region’s police allege that Lidetu, who is the central committee member and founder of the Ethiopian Democratic Party, has coordinated the violence in Debrezeit (Bishoftu) where he lives.

