Debtetsion Gebremichael / DW Amharic

borkena

July 20, 2020

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) chairman and president of the Tigray region, Debretsion Gebremichal, sees a possible move from the Federal government of Ethiopia to “disrupt the election,” in the region.

He called on people in the region to stand united in the interest of reversing a possible attack.

“Tigray will undertake the election as scheduled by taking experiences from countries who conducted elections during the Coronavirus pandemic,” DW Amharic cited him as saying in a report published on Monday.

He conveyed the message through media outlets in the region. It is confirmed that Tigray region has the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the country next to the capital Addis Ababa.

Furthermore, he claimed that there are noticeable activities “near the region’s border and adjacent areas ” that are intended to obstruct the election. However, it is unclear as to what entity is making the alleged activity in the region with the intention to “disrupt Tigray’s election.”

The Ethiopian Parliament has postponed the sixth general election until nine months after the Coronavirus is declared that it does not constitute a public health threat anymore. The terms of regional and federal parliament are extended until that time.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has warned that his government will not tolerate any move to conduct an election in any part of Ethiopia.

Last month, the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia said that Debretsion’s administration requested The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) last month to recognize the election to be held in Tigray.

The Board rejected the request saying the Ethiopian Upper House (House of Federation) “has passed a decision on June 10 to extend the terms of the Federal and Regional House Representatives until after 9 to 12 months after a relevant authority declares that Coronavirus poses no risk to the country.”

Debretsion’s call for the people in the Tigray region to defend the “election” came at a time when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrapped up two days working visit to Eritrea.

He also accused the Federal Government of Ethiopia of economic sabotage against the Tigray region. Internet service is restored to industrial parks in the country but not for the industrial park in Tigray which he said is a move to put pressure on investors in the region, as reported by DW Amharic service.

Furthermore, he talked about attempts to block roads linking Tigray to different parts of the country although it is unclear as to who is involved in that kind of activity.

Federal and Oromo region security forces have implicated TPLF in connection with the killing of Hachalu Hundessa on June 29,2020, in the capital Addis Ababa.







