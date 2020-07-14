borkena

July 14, 2020

What is said to be a leak from crude oil pipeline caught fire along the Cairo-Ismailia highway near Cairo on Tuesday.

The country’s Petroleum Ministry said that the fire was caused by a spark from passing cars which ignited a leak from the pipe, as reported by Reuters.

Arab News on cited Egypt’s Ministry of Health to report that 12 people were rushed to the hospital after they suffered burns and smoke inhalation from the fire.

A report by Reuters says the number of people wounded in the accident is 17 but no reports of death.

An unspecified number of vehicles are burned in the accident.

Cover photo : screenshot from YouTube video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena