Flooding from Wochecha Mountain brought unprecedented destruction in Burayu

July 13, 2020

Flooding that is said to be unprecedented in over 80 years wreaked havoc to lives and property in Burayu town, just outside of the capital Addis Ababa.

It has claimed the lives of at least nine peace and several cattle and pets. The victims are said to be daily laborers who used to work in factories in the region.

The flood originated from Sebeta Wochecha Mountain, which has about an elevation of 3400 meters above sea level, where there was heavy and torrential rainfall.

Two of Burayu’s six kebeles (local administrative units) are severely affected by the flooding which was said to be three hours long. It happened between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Burayu City Administration has also confirmed that residential houses, government buildings, factories, and churches were destroyed.

DW Amharic service quoted the city’s communication affairs head, Abdela Berriso, to report that four more people are missing, and the city administration is spearheading the search effort.

Last week, Ethiopian National Meteorology Agency forecasted that the country would receive heavy rainfall for two weeks and some parts of the country will be affected by floods.







