Ethiopia says Egypt lacks transparency, good faith in GERD talk

Egypt is back to the tripartite talk with diplomatic effort from Sudan. However, the North African Country which claims “historical right” over Nile is pursuing other means to get away with its claim. Ethiopia encourages Egypt negotiate in good faith.

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project

borkena

June 11, 2020

Two days after the resumption of the tripartite negotiation, via virtual meeting, on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam took place for two days, Ethiopia said that there is something about Egypt that is “not an indication of transparency and good faith in the negotiation.”

A statement released from the Ministry of Water, Irrigation, and Energy on Wednesday, said that Egypt is taking part in the ongoing tripartite negotiation while pursuing other options with the United Nations Security Council.

Ethiopia also stressed that the role of observers, which was reported to be a point of divergence between the three countries, “not to exceed that of observing the negotiation,” and share best practices when solicited jointly by the negotiating parties.

The full text of the statement is as follows :

PRESS RELEASE ON THE RESUMPTION OF THE TRIPARTITE NEGOTIATION ON THE GERD THE MINISTRY OF WATER, IRRIGATION AND ENERGY

10 JUNE 2020 Addis Ababa (10 June 2020): The Ministers of Water Affairs of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan conducted the tripartite negotiation on the first filling and annual operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) for the second day. In the second day of this meeting, Ethiopia shared its position on the current tripartite discussion to the two downstream countries. In this regard, 1. Ethiopia reiterated its commitment for a genuine dialogue and negotiation on the guidelines and rules for the first filling and annual operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). It is in this context that Ethiopia welcomed the resumption of the talks at the level of Ministers of Water Affairs. 2. Ethiopia stressed that the Agreement on the Declaration of Principles (DoP) on the GERD shall be respected in its entirety.

3. The role of the Observers is agreed not to exceed that of observing the negotiation and sharing good practices when jointly requested by the three countries. 4. The working document of the legal and technical teams of the three countries during the meeting of February 12-13, 2020 should be the basis for negotiation. In this context, Ethiopia shared its guidelines and rules on first filling and annual operation of the GERD. Sudan also submitted its position. 5. As agreed in the first day of the tripartite discussion on 9 June 2020, the discussion shall continue daily on virtual meetings except for Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays until the negotiation is completed. Ethiopia strongly believes building the necessary trust and confidence among the parties to make progress in the tripartite discussion is absolutely imperative. Nevertheless, Egypt`s approach to participate in the ongoing tripartite negotiation, while at the same time attempting to resort to the United Nations Security Council for the second time to exert external diplomatic pressure is not an indication of transparency and good faith in the negotiation. Therefore, Ethiopia calls on the Parties to engage in genuine dialogue and negotiation in order to make sure their concerns are incorporated in the guidelines and rules for first filling and annual operation of the GERD and earnestly hopes that the international community will urge them to do so. Ethiopia is fully committed to doing its part.







