Ethiopian PM address questions from parliamentarians

June 8, 2020

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday has appeared before the parliament to address questions on current affairs.

Questions on the status of Coronavirus situation and what the government is doing about it, Water hyacinth threat against Lake Tana which is the source of Nile and what government is thinking about it, and the next general election and reactions of political actors,among others, were raised.

The following video from the state media – Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) – has the entire question and answer session.

