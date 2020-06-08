borkena

June 8, 2020

Abadula Gemeda has served in various government positions including as president of Oromo regional state, Defense Chief and speaker of the house of representatives, among other roles, until he resigned amid widespread anti-government protest in 2017.

He had an interview with Dereje Haile, Benegerachin Laye host with Arts TV. Part I of it is featured below.

Video : embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







