South Sudan ambassador to Ethiopia refutes baseless social media claims

Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister (right) meeting with South Sudan’s Ambassador to Ethiopia. Photo credit : MFAE

MFAE

June 5, 2020

Ambassador of South Sudan to Ethiopia, H.E. James P. Morgan said his country will not do anything that would harm Ethiopia during the discussion he has had today (June 05) with the Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, H.E. Gedu Andargachew.

The ambassador further dismissed the recent reports on social media that claim South Sudan’s agreement with Egypt to give a military base in Pagak as baseless.

The South Sudanese ambassador said his government has issued a statement that refuted the baseless reports.

He also recalled his press statement that he has given to the local media in Addis Ababa yesterday debunking rumors perpetrated by groups that could not stand the long-standing and cordial relationship between Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Mr. Gedu on his part expressed his strong belief that the claims are unfounded adding that South Sudan would not have any justifiable reasons to engage in activities that would harm the brotherly relationship that existed between the two countries.

In their discussion about the construction, filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the ambassador told Mr. Gedu that Ethiopia has got the right to equitably utilize its resources under the auspices of the accepted principles of ‘causing no significant harm’ and cooperation.

In concluding their discussion, the ambassador thanked the government of Ethiopia for donating medical supplies to his country’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.







