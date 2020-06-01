Ethiopia, Spain Stress on Sharing Experiences in fighting COVID-19

Gedu Andargachew (left) and Arancha González Laya (right) Photo : MFAE

June 1, 2020

Ethiopia and Spain expressed the need to forge a joint approach in their efforts to mitigate and prevent the COVId-19 pandemic.

This was related today (June 1) in a phone conversation held between the Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, H.E. Gedu Andargachew and his Spaniard counterpart H.E. Ms. Arancha González Laya.

During the conversation, Mr. Gedu expressed his sympathy to the government of Spain and its people on the loss of lives to the pandemic.

The Foreign Ministers also said that Ethiopia and Spain should further strengthen their bilateral relations through sharing experiences gained in mitigating and containing measures against the virus.

In their talks regarding the GERD, Mr. Gedu presented explanations regarding Ethiopia’s stance to equitably and reasonably utilize its water resources in line with accepted principles of ‘causing no significant harm’ as well as cooperation.

The Foreign Ministers have noted the importance of applying the principles clearly laid out in the DoP and the spirit of the document as well to resolve outstanding issues in the tripartite talks and to reach mutually beneficial agreements.







