“Federal government humiliated Ethiopia by opening doors to foreign powers,” says TPLF

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) accuses Abiy Ahmed led the administration of leading to the loss of Ethiopia’s policy independence and opening the country’s door wide open to foreign powers.

May 28, 2020

TPLF has released a statement on Wednesday on the occasion of May 28 – a day on which TPLF led Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) declared victory following the collapse of Colonel Mengistu’s government in 1991. The statement is issued in the name of Tigray regional state.

In its reflection on the essence of May 28, TPLF claimed that “Ethiopian nations, nationalities and people have achieved sovereign power.”

The statement also attempted to list what TPLF considers as economic gains of “Ethiopia’s march along the path of Renaissance.” Trade and investment expanded. Ethiopia was poise to be, said the statement, one of the countries of the middle-income countries by 2025.

However, the march to progress could not continue due to “an increase in the demand for development and rent-seeking tendencies.”

For that, TPLF accused its partners in the then ruling coalition, EPRDF (and they were all junior partners). “Because ANDM, OPDO, and SPEDM were unable to conduct an in-depth performance evaluation, it became impossible to resolve the problem,” the statement added.

It is to be recalled that there had been a nation-wide protest against what most Ethiopians understood, rightly, TPLF led administration. Inequitable distribution of power and resources and prevalent grand corruptions that turned TPLF people into millionaires were among the issues that triggered opposition to TPLF power.

There has been a remarkable structural change since TPLF lost dominant power in the Federal government in April 2018. For example, EPRDF was transformed from a political coalition to a single party after the merger of three coalition members and five other support parties- and formed the Prosperity Party. TPLF is not a member of the merger. It is now based in Tigray and behaving much like a de facto state on its own.

The statement also made accusations related to human rights violations. It stated that “the political force that is controlling the Federal power [a reference to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and members of his administration] has led to the displacement of citizens and their imprisonment due to their political convictions and identity.”

Furthermore, TPLF made claims that the freedom and dignity of Ethiopia are humiliated. Ethiopia has lost its policy independence. And that it has become a sphere of influence of foreign powers. And TPLF linked all those problems to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration.

TPLF is vowing to conduct an election in the Tigray region although the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) canceled the scheduled general election due to the coronavirus situation. TPLF believes that it is possible to conduct the election while fighting the spread of the Coronavirus. The Federal government sent a stern warning early this month that a move to conduct an “illegal” election will not be tolerated.







