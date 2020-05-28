Ethiopia repatriates more than 300 citizens from Lebanon

Ethiopian Migrants after arrival at Bole International Airport. Photo credit : MFAE

MFAE

May 28,2020

State Minister H.E. Tsion Teklu and other senior government officials today (May 28) received 333 Ethiopians repatriated from Lebanon at Bole International Airport.

The Ethiopian government’s decision to repatriate these people was made against the backdrop of complex problems they were forced to face living in Lebanon.

The government noted that the returnees were highly motivated to return back to their country and that they were in trouble to stay being unemployed in Lebanon and protect themselves from the threats of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to today’s returnees, about 320 Ethiopian citizens are also expected to be voluntarily repatriated from Lebanon and arrive in Addis Ababa in the coming Saturday (May 30).

It is recalled that 57 Ethiopians who were living under difficult conditions in the United Arab Emirates were voluntarily repatriated last May.

A committee led by State Minister Tsion Teklu jointly works with Ethiopia’s national steering committee led by the Ministry of Peace to identify Ethiopian citizens in need of repatriation and monitor if the rights of such citizens are protected in their countries’ of residence.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena