Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates Africa Day

Ministry Celebrates Africa Day Calling for Unity against COVID-19

Graphic Source : MFAE

MFAE

May 26, 2020

We celebrated the 57th anniversary of the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) on 25 May 1963 in Addis Ababa. The day marked the birth of the Organization of African Unity signposting to the culmination of the Pan-Africanist movement which ushered in a new era of unity, solidarity and determination to eradicate colonialism and apartheid from our continent. It is a source of great satisfaction to note that the OAU has successfully achieved its objectives of setting Africa free from the yolk of colonialism and putting in place the foundation for continental integration under challenging circumstances. Ethiopians celebrated Africa Day with a huge sense of pride and honor as the African people have entrusted them with the privilege to host the OAU and the AU.

After the OAU achieved its mission as envisaged by the founding fathers, the organization was officially transformed into the African Union in July 2002, fit for its new mission of achieving socio-economic development. Today, the AU has embarked on a reform process to deliver in its vision of an Integrated, Prosperous and Peaceful Africa. To this effect, the African Union has designed Agenda 2063 as a roadmap to achieve the objectives of meeting the aspirations of the African people.

Africa is celebrating this year’s anniversary amid the COVID – 19 pandemic. This is a huge global challenge that can only be addressed through global solidarity. Africa is working together with a unity of purpose in its fight against the virus. This effort requires greater global solidarity and partnership in which Ethiopia is determined to do its part.

The theme for this year’s African Union Summit is: “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development”. Implementing the theme of the year in the context of the COVID19 is a challenging endeavor. However, it is a source of encouragement and hope to note that the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union is regularly conducting virtual meetings even under such difficult conditions. Ethiopia, as a member of the PSC will continue to make every effort to discharge its responsibilities for peace, security and prosperity of our continent.

Long Live Africa







