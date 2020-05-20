Speaking agasint the backdrop of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) agitation, Gebru Asrat says secession of Tigray from the rest of Ethiopia is risky

borkena

May 20, 2020

Gebru Asrat, one of former top TPLF leadership and president of Tigray regional state, warns the people of Tigray that Secession is risky

He seems to say so not on grounds of its possible repercussions ( economic and other) but on grounds role to Tigreans in the formation of the Tigrean identity. He sees Ethiopia as an integral part of Tigrean identity-which is an ethnic identity if it stands on its own.

Watch his message below :

Video : embedded from Andafta YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







